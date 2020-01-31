Verdict reached in Delonte Lawrence murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury has found Delonte Lawrence guilty of first-degree murder.
Lawrence was also found guilty of nine other charges. The jury is working to decide a recommended sentence.
Lawrence was accused of shooting and killing La’Munt Pickens – Hawkins back in April of 2018 in Lawton.
The case was handed over to the jury about 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They reached their verdict after almost four hours of deliberations.
The jury finished hearing all of the actual evidence in the case Thursday night but Friday morning attorneys for both sides got the chance to speak directly to the jurors before they reached their decision.
The defense used that time partially to walk through what they believe are inconsistencies within the witnesses’ stories, such as what time the shooting happened and the fact that none of the witnesses could identify all of the people who were in the home during the shooting. They also pointed out that in his interview with police, Lawrence told detectives everything that happened that day, which they say shows he had nothing to hide and was telling the truth.
The prosecutor had a different opinion of that interview video, saying it took nearly an hour before Lawrence ever even mentioned the shooting. She also pointed out that all of the evidence of the shooting being in self-defense was originally presented by the detectives asking Lawrence if it was self-defense, not from Lawrence himself.
In that same interview, Lawrence told police that a person named “Too Cold” pointed a gun at him, which is why he took his gun out and fired. But the prosecution asked Friday why, if that was true, Lawrence shot Pickens - Hawkins instead of “Too Cold.” The state also pointed out that the entry and exit points of the bullet that killed Pickens - Hawkins are consistent with the story that he was running away, not with him standing directly in front of Lawrence, as he told police.
Attorneys for both sides agreed that Lawrence did go to the home of Al Marroquin the day of the shooting simply to sell him marijuana and never planned on shooting anybody. But the defense says the shooting happened once Pickens - Hawkins and “Too Cold” pulled their guns out. The state says the shooting happened once Lawrence saw Pickens - Hawkins, who had problems with his brother, and decided to take the opportunity to shoot him.
Lawrence will be formally sentenced at a later date.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.