Veterans mental health facility set to come to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new facility scheduled to be built in the City of Lawton will bring mental health assistance to veterans and their families.
The announcement was made on Friday in Lawton by Ben Robinson, Oklahoma Secretary of Military Veterans Affairs, and Anthony Hassan, CEO of the Cohen Veterans Network.
The Cohen Veterans Network says they are investing $275 million dollars across the country to build 25 facilities designed to provide help and support to veterans and their families suffering from mental health issues.
Officials with the network say they will invest $6 million in the Lawton facility over a three period and bring 15 jobs to the city.
The goal of the facility is to reduce the number of veteran suicides and provide other mental health treatment.
Officials with the Lawton Chamber of Commerce say an exact site has not yet been chosen but it is expected to be on southwest Lee Blvd.
