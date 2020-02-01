Duncan residents arrested after guns, narcotics found within reach of child

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A search warrant execution in Duncan led to the arrest of two people with drugs and firearms in reach of a child.
Stephens county authorities searched the home of Quianna Varner and Devin Brisco this week.
There they say they found a loaded and chambered gun on the floor in a bedroom, and hundreds of xanax pills throughout the house.
They also found a pair of bullet holes in the home -- with one near the child's bed.
Varner told investigators that Brisco fired the shot through the front door. She said a friend of his, who was playing with a gun, shot the hole near the bed.
“We see it on a daily basis, people dealing narcotics in the home with small children, and we are going to do everything in our power to get these kids out of that environment. when you can get those illegal drugs off the streets, we are very proud of that," said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
Varner and Brisco are both charged with child neglect -- with Brisco facing an additional drug charge.
Both are behind bars on 200-thousand dollars bond.
