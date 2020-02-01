LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning texoma! A beautiful start to the month and weekend is on tap as highs reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will start out of the northwest and then between lunchtime and 3PM, switch to the west at 10 to 15mph. Overnight, temperatures won’t be as chilly but still cold. Lows in the mid 30s. So if you’re heading out this evening grab the jacket before heading out! Tomorrow will be even warmer despite more clouds & strong southwest winds. Highs in the low 70s! Lows in the mid 40s.
We’ll be just ahead of the cold front on Monday and another mild day is expected. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. South winds will shift to the north Monday night into Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible.
By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the air may be cold enough for a little snow or mix in parts of Texoma. The details are uncertain at this time but light accumulation will be possible. Wednesday will stay chilly with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 50s by next Friday.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
