good morning texoma! A beautiful start to the month and weekend is on tap as highs reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will start out of the northwest and then between lunchtime and 3PM, switch to the west at 10 to 15mph. Overnight, temperatures won’t be as chilly but still cold. Lows in the mid 30s. So if you’re heading out this evening grab the jacket before heading out! Tomorrow will be even warmer despite more clouds & strong southwest winds. Highs in the low 70s! Lows in the mid 40s.