Friend remembers Lawton murder victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Less than two hours after a First Degree Murder arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Purdy, he was taken into custody south of Faxon.
According to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, Purdy tried to set himself on fire in Walters, before taking his shirt off, and driving north towards Comanche County.
While driving, he was stopped, and arrested by a Chattanooga Police Officer.
Purdy was wanted for the murder of Kindra Blevins, who was found dead inside her home early Wednesday morning by Lawton Police Officers.
Documents say that Purdy allegedly texted a family member of Blevins on Friday morning saying he had been at her house on the night of the murder. He claimed he was drunk and high and had become angry with Blevins.
In the text, he allegedly admitted to stabbing Blevins twice before passing out and waking up later in Blevins' home. He allegedly said he knows he was responsible for what happened to Blevins.
One of Kindra’s longtime workout friends said this death has shocked the entire SW Barbell Community, and they are saddened by the loss of someone who always did her best to cheer everyone on.
“I’m angry that someone could take her away from this world, take her away from her little girl, and steal her from us, from our community. I have so many good memories of here, and almost all of them involve her, and I don’t know how we will move forward,” said Krystofer Bussell.
He said they have been friends for about five years, when she started attending his gym.
Recently, she was a nurse in the ICU at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and he said caring for others was what she loved to do most.
Over these 5 years, he said she had become an integral part of everyone’s workout routines. And when he decided to open up a new location, he said not only was she supportive, she even helped set the place up, just because she wanted to help.
“She would warm up for an hour, and talk to everyone, greet everyone. All the new people, old people. So not having her here, we don’t know what it’s going to be like without her, she’s been here the whole time. She’ was a beautiful, wonderful person. I can’t imagine her having any enemies, it’s going to be hard to replace her," said Bussell.
With her gone, Bussell said the entire SW Barbell crew will be there for her family, and will all work together to remember the happy times they shared either working out, or just hanging at the gym.
We do know Purdy was taken to a hospital after he was taken into custody.
He’s still not listed on the Comanche County Detention Center’s website as of 10 p.m. Friday.
His warrant bond was set at one-million dollars.
