Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger is still aiming at the Houston Astros. The Cleveland Indians pitcher remains outspoken about the sign-stealing scandal in Houston that rocked Major League Baseball. Clevinger said he's not sure how he'll react when he faces the Astros going forward but “it will be fun.” He and former teammate Trevor Bauer always had suspicions the Astros were cheating and they felt somewhat vindicated when the allegations became reality. Clevinger was always confident the Astros would be be exposed. Indians manager Terry Francona doesn't think the Astros were doing anything illegal when they beat Cleveland in the 2018 AL playoffs.