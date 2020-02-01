Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
ATF: Electrical spark likely caused deadly Houston blast
HOUSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers. A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast. Officials don't suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary. The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.
PASSENGERS REMOVED-LAWSUIT
Michigan couple sues airline after getting kicked off flight
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad. Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter kicked off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent. The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week. The Texas based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler's odor.
AP-US-VESSELS-COLLIDE-TEXAS-
Bodies of 2 crewmen missing since boat-tanker crash found
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities have recovered from a capsized fishing boat the bodies of two crew members missing since the boat collided with a tanker in dense fog. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were recovered from the fishing boat Pappy's Pride Thursday afternoon. The county medical examiner identified the two as 44-year-old Antonio Robles of Pharr, Texas, and 56-year-old Raymond Herrera of Texas City. Herrera's family has sued the owner of the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune. Norway-based Odfjell SE has denied any liability for the crash in the Gulf of Mexico near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The family accuses the company of failing to operate its tanker safely.
AP-US-OIL-WELL-BLOWOUT-TEXAS
2nd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A second worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says the worker died Thursday night at a hospital. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright. Two workers remain hospitalized. No identities or conditions have been released.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFENSIVE-SOCIAL-MEDIA-POSTS-DALLAS
Dallas officers disciplined for offensive social media posts
DALLAS (AP) — More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been disciplined for making offensive statements on social media, including posts that were bigoted or made light of police violence. The police department announced Thursday that 13 officers would receive punishments, ranging from a written reprimand to unpaid suspension. The officer’s statements were among thousands identified by the Plain View Project as potentially undermining public confidence in police departments around the country. The department says two more cases are still being reviewed and one officer resigned. The Dallas Police Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AP-US-DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL-SUSPENSION
Texas teen who won't cut dreadlocks gets $20K for college
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A black Texas teenager who was told his dreadlocks violate his high school's dress code is gaining the support of some celebrities as well as $20,000 for college. Eighteen-year-old DeAndre Arnold appeared on an episode of “The Ellen Show” that aired Wednesday. On the show, host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Alicia Keys presented the teen with a check to go toward his college tuition. Arnold says he was barred from Barbers Hill High School because the school said he's violating its dress code. The school says it allows dreadlocks but that it has rules about the length of male students' hair.
AP-US-CHURCH-SEX-ABUSE-TEXAS
Ex-Dallas-area Catholic priest accused of molesting a child
DALLAS (AP) — A 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest has been accused of molesting a North Texas child in 1989. Dallas police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Richard Thomas Brown, charging him with aggravated assault of a child. Brown is one of five living priests investigated by Dallas police relating to child abuse allegations. Brown is the first priest from the Dallas Catholic diocese to be charged with sexual abuse since Dallas police raided the offices of the diocese last year.
IMMIGRATION COURT-BACKLOG
Government works to ease ballooning immigration case backlog
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is grappling with a backlog that has ballooned to 1 million deportation cases, a years-long wait for hearings and White House pressure. So it is buying real estate for new courts, creating an online filing system, streamlining training and hiring judges. And it still can’t keep up. Its monthly caseload more than doubled last October. James McHenry, who leads the office, says, “We are working on what we can control.”
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — It's been a year since the Trump administration adopted a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The practice has gone a long way toward making Mexico a key ally in President Donald Trump's response to a surge of migrant families, most of them from Central America. Many of the roughly 60,000 asylum-seekers have given up and gone back to the home countries they fled. Others became entrenched in Mexican life. Some live in fear of being robbed, assaulted, raped or killed.
AP-US-CALIFORNIA-WINDS-BORDER-WALL
Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico
CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a portion of border wall being built in California toppled in strong winds and fell on a busy street on the Mexican side. No one was injured. The U.S. Border Patrol said concrete had not yet dried on the steel-pole barriers topped with metal plates in an area that separates Calexico, California, from Mexicali, Mexico. A Mexicali journalist said Thursday that he saw six toppled panels. The Border Patrol declined to say exactly how many fell. The agency says it's discussing the incident with the contractor.