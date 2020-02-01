Rescue teams called out to refuge for fallen hiker

WMWR, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews from Lawton and Fort Sill have been called out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to assist in a rescue of a fallen hiker.
According to the Lawton Fire Department, refuge personnel requested assistance from LFD’s technical rescue team around 3:30 p.m for a hiker that had fallen from a trail in Charons Garden Mountains.
A seven man team is on their way for a rope rescue.
Fort Sill emergency responders are assisting, as well.
