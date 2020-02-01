Wildfires threaten Australian capital and southeast towns

Fire burns in the grass along the road as firetrucks pass by near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)