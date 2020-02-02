Cache residents participate in National Sewing Day for Quilts of Valor

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The community got together in Cache Saturday morning to participate in National Sewing Day for Quilts of Valor.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded more than 200,000 quilts to veterans across the country. The handmade quilts are meant to provide comfort to veterans who have been touched by war.
The goal of the event was to make as many blocks for the quilts as they could put together.
The Southwest District Coordinator for Oklahoma, Kate Starcher, said there are 60 requests for a Quilt of Valor in the Lawton area.
“I’m a military spouse, so it’s important to me to make sure our veterans are taken care of in some way, and as a quilter this is the way to do it for me," said Starcher.
Starcher said there will be a ceremony on May 30th where they will present veterans with Quilts of Valor.
If you would like to become a volunteer, you can visit Katie Mae Quilts on Facebook.
