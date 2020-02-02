Duncan Kiwanis Club raises money for new train at Kiddieland

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club is asking the community's help in raising funds for a new train for Kiddieland.
This comes after the previous train they had for over 50 years derailed from the tracks last year. Fundraising efforts kicked off in November for a new train that costs just under $80,000. It is being built in Texas, and should be completed in March.
However, before the Kiwanis Club can receive the train, they have to finish paying it off. President of the Kiwanis Club said it’s a brand new train with a new engine that will ride a lot smoother.
“The incident that we did have with the other train we had some issues, this should resolve that and make it more safe for the public. That’s really our main concern is we have these rides, we have the time for people to come out and spend time as a family. We want you to have fun, but the biggest thing is we want it to be safe," said President, Nathaniel Edwards.
He said their goal is to raise $35,000 by February 14th. They want to continue providing for the community in all ways possible.
“We want to make sure that we have the revenue for the new train so that we don’t have to take from scholarships, or the money that we provide back into the community. So our goal is to get that money as soon as possible so that we can have a great Kiddieland season this year with the new train," said Edwards.
If you’d like to make a donation, you can find a link and more information on The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Facebook page.
Link to donate: https://cfok.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
