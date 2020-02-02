Firefighters battle outside blaze in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Firefighters battled an outside blaze Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Friendship and Martha Fire Departments were called out to a fire 1/4 mile east of Highway 283 and County Road 158.
It was reported that hay bales were engulfed and that the flames were close to homes and other structures.
The fire departments battled the blaze for over an hour until it was completely extinguished.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire to start.
