First Alert Forecast: (2/1 PM)

good evening! Through tonight we’ll stay pretty mild with temperatures falling into the upper 50s after 7PM, low 50s near 9PM and the upper 40s after 10PM. Clear skies overall will allow for temperatures to fall to the mid 30s. Winds all night will be fairly light out of the southwest at 5 to 10mph.
Tomorrow morning is looking to be another great day! Warm and sunny but breezy! Despite a few more clouds will building in throughout the day and breezy southwest/ south winds at 15 to 25mph, temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 70s across the viewing area. Fire Danger is also elevated tomorrow thanks to dry conditions with relative humidity values being fairly low! Winds throughout most of the morning will be light but then will pick up after 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.
Monday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low 70s but overall, it’s still going to be a great day! Partly cloudy skies but breezy with southwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
We’re tracking a cold front to move through during the day on Tuesday. Starting off, temperatures will be in the low 50s but as it passes, temperatures will fall throughout the day. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s. North winds will be very strong at 15 to 30mph. Isolated rain showers are possible.
By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the air may be cold enough for a little snow or mix in parts of Texoma. As of now, it’s looking like a rain snow mix is possible into Wednesday. The details are uncertain at this time but light accumulation will be possible. Wednesday will stay chilly with highs in the upper 30s!
The cold air sticks around for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s but some sunshine does return. We’re trending mostly sunny and dry for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 50s!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
