First Alert Forecast: (2/1 PM)

Tomorrow morning is looking to be another great day! Warm and sunny but breezy! Despite a few more clouds will building in throughout the day and breezy southwest/ south winds at 15 to 25mph, temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 70s across the viewing area. Fire Danger is also elevated tomorrow thanks to dry conditions with relative humidity values being fairly low! Winds throughout most of the morning will be light but then will pick up after 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.