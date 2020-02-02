Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver slammed his vehicle slammed into two police officers during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring the other. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Friday on State Route 358. Police Chief Michael Markle said Saturday that officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle struck two of the three officers and one of the cars. The two injured officers were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was in stable condition. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.