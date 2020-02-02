Lawton Fort Sill Art Council holds membership drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council held an event on Saturday to get more members to join their organization.
Their membership drive, Fall in Love with the Arts, is held to encourage the community to come in and see the benefits of joining the council, such as reduced building fee use, reduced fees on classes and being first on the list to receive information on upcoming events.
The membership drive was held in correlation with the council’s monthly kid’s workshop, so members could see how their money is being used.
At the February workshop, kids created stained glass hearts.
“It goes to benefit the kids’s workshop. It benefits the Thursday Artist Circle that comes in," said Desirae Schneider, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council. "So, it’s from older generations to younger generations, and we’re very excited to have new members.”
Schneider said you do not have to be an artist to become a member.
The membership fee is $30 a year.
You can visit the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council on Facebook for more information.
