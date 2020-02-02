Organization holds fundraiser for Lawton family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A non-profit organization held a yard sale, all to benefit a Lawton family.
Women of Lawton was started last year to help the community in any way possible.
Saturday was day two of a fundraiser held to help a family cover medical costs.
Last Saturday, many people who stopped by ended up donating more items in support of the cause. That is when the founder of Women of Lawton, Tianna Lyons, decided to hold a yard sale, bake sale and barbecue fundraiser.
“I believe that you should help everybody, whether you know them or not," said Lyons. "This is your community. You live here. You should be willing to help somebody that’s in need.”
To learn more about their upcoming events, you can visit Women of Lawton’s Facebook page.
