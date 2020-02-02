Woman hospitalized after early morning crash in Central Middle School parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Early Saturday morning, Lawton police officers were called to an accident in the Central Middle School parking lot.
According to LPD, officers were called to a single vehicle crash at 4 a.m.
The driver of the car was transported to the hospital and later transported to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment to her injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Stay with 7News for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.