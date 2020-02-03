CCHD seeks two nurses for new mother program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Children First program at the Comanche County Health Department pairs first time mothers with personal nurses for the first two years of the child’s life. Now, thanks to new state funding, the health department can hire two more nurses.
The Children First program started at Comanche County Health Department in 1997. The free and voluntary program is available for first time, low-income mothers in their first trimester.
“This program is tailored to each individual client, because your need is not the same as another person’s need," said Jennifer England, RN at the Comanche County Health Department.
The personal nurse visits the mother’s home and helps them with all their needs, including teaching them how to breastfeed and the importance of quality time and affection with their child.
“It’s just beautiful. Life changing, like I said, for me and clients," said Ostyn Abshere, RN at the Comanche County Health Department. "I get to go into homes. I get to coach them through pregnancy, coach them through infancy, toddlerhood and graduate them after their baby turns two.”
Abshere said empowering the mothers is just as important to help them become the best parents they can be.
“We build off of that desire for them to be really great moms," said Abshere. "We just want to empower them and give them confidence. This is a beautiful program for Comanche County. It’s giving, and we’re going to continue giving as we get two more nurses, get fifty more clients. We cannot wait.”
Abshere said if you are a nurse and an encourager by nature to apply for the position here.
If you are a mother and are interested in the program, visit the Comanche County Health Department to see if you qualify.
