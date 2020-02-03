First Alert Forecast: (2/2 PM)

Overnight lows are looking to be in the low 20s with wind chills in the low teens to single digits early Wednesday morning. Not only is it going to be wicked cold, but it’s also opens the door for some snow! The timing of the snow right now looks to be after midnight and lasting until mid morning/ late afternoon on Wednesday. Due to the wintry precip & accumulating snow, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued! Stay up to date with the forecast either by the First Alert 7 Weather App or the website (kswo.com/weather) for any/ all updates to the forecast. Things are going to change over the next few days! High temperatures are looking to be in the upper 30s for Wednesday.