First Alert Forecast: (2/2 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good evening! Clouds will increase through this evening and we’ll stay pretty mild overnight. By Monday morning temperatures are looking to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow is our last stretch of nice weather. Highs will be cooler only in the low 70s with a few more clouds but overall it’s looking to still be a great day! A cold front will start to approach our region during the day so we’ll see a bit of a temperature spread too! Cooler up towards the north west and warmer off towards the southeast.
As the cold front approaches, it bring some low rain chances throughout the early morning on Tuedsay. Right now rain chances are looking best towards southeastern counties. Timing looks to be after midnight and before 7AM. Temperatures will stay warm enough throughout the early morning hours to just be rain. The front doesn’t officially move through Texoma until early Tuesday morning. Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper 40s but drop throughout the day to the upper 30s. Breezy north winds at 15 to 30mph. During the day on Tuesday, most will stay dry thanks to a dry slot of air. However, precipitation chances increase after midnight on Wednesday morning.
Overnight lows are looking to be in the low 20s with wind chills in the low teens to single digits early Wednesday morning. Not only is it going to be wicked cold, but it’s also opens the door for some snow! The timing of the snow right now looks to be after midnight and lasting until mid morning/ late afternoon on Wednesday. Due to the wintry precip & accumulating snow, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued! Stay up to date with the forecast either by the First Alert 7 Weather App or the website (kswo.com/weather) for any/ all updates to the forecast. Things are going to change over the next few days! High temperatures are looking to be in the upper 30s for Wednesday.
Thursday will start off in the upper teens but by the afternoon rise to the mid 40s. The arctic air doesn’t last forever, highs for the remainder of the week are trending to be in the mid 50s and rising to near 60° by next weekend with the sunshine returning as well.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.