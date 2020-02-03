FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a significant winter storm is set to impact Texoma from late tomorrow through Wednesday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the impacts of snow & wintry mix in Texoma.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening as a cold front remains nearly stationary in southwest Oklahoma. That cold front will push through to the south overnight and north winds will become gusty tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening and upper 30s to low 40s by morning. A few scattered showers are possible tonight into tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be much colder and windy with gusts over 25-30 mph. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 30s to low 40s and fall later in the afternoon into the evening. No problem traveling tomorrow into early tomorrow evening, aside from the gusty winds.
As the upper level storm system approaches tomorrow night, a large area of snow & mix will develop from 10pm to 2am. This area will spread east to northeast over Texoma through Wednesday morning, and taper off Wednesday afternoon. There will likely be a sharp cut-off to the northwest as dry air prevents heavier precipitation. However, a band of 3-6″ of snow is likely from near Vernon, TX to Wichita Falls and possible up to Lawton. Isolated higher snow amounts are possible. There will also be an area of freezing rain and sleet, likely in parts of southeastern Texoma near Bowie to Graham and possibly up to parts of Jefferson county.
Travel will become very difficult late Tuesday night through Wednesday. School closings are likely, so stay tuned to KSWO, the 7 News app, and First Alert 7 weather app for the latest information.
Sun will return for the end of the week but temperatures will be slow to warm up, especially if there is snow on the ground. Expect 40s Thursday and lows in the teens. Highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday should help to melt the snow.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.