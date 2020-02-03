FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a significant winter storm is set to impact Texoma from late tomorrow through Wednesday.

As the upper level storm system approaches tomorrow night, a large area of snow & mix will develop from 10pm to 2am. This area will spread east to northeast over Texoma through Wednesday morning, and taper off Wednesday afternoon. There will likely be a sharp cut-off to the northwest as dry air prevents heavier precipitation. However, a band of 3-6″ of snow is likely from near Vernon, TX to Wichita Falls and possible up to Lawton. Isolated higher snow amounts are possible. There will also be an area of freezing rain and sleet, likely in parts of southeastern Texoma near Bowie to Graham and possibly up to parts of Jefferson county.