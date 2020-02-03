Wednesday is our First Alert Weather Day. Snow showers will move into far southwestern Texoma around Midnight. Those snow showers will near the I-44 corridor by 2-3AM Wednesday morning. Within that line of snow, a few heavier bands could develop, which would drop visibility significantly. Travel will likely be impacted through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations as of this morning could near 5″ in a few isolated areas, while others primarily see 2-4″.