LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be another nice day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. There is a low end rain chance for our far southeastern Texoma counties later this evening. Light showers and drizzle are possible.
Rain chances increase slightly, early tomorrow morning for counties south of the Red River and between I-44 to I-35. A cold front will be moving through Texoma tomorrow morning bringing lots of cooler air out of the north. This will drop temperatures throughout the day. By the afternoon most places will be well into the 30s.
Wednesday is our First Alert Weather Day. Snow showers will move into far southwestern Texoma around Midnight. Those snow showers will near the I-44 corridor by 2-3AM Wednesday morning. Within that line of snow, a few heavier bands could develop, which would drop visibility significantly. Travel will likely be impacted through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations as of this morning could near 5″ in a few isolated areas, while others primarily see 2-4″.
Thursday morning will be extremely cold with actual temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Thursday afternoon sunshine will return and highs will top out in the mid 40s. This will help to melt any snow from the day prior.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday temperatures will move into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. Make sure to get outside again this weekend to enjoy the beautiful weather.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
