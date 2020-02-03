Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President & CEO resigns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced that President and CEO, Brenda Spencer-Ragland, submitted a letter of resignation on Sunday.
Spencer-Ragland held the position for 18 months. She led the organization to 5-Star accreditation for the first time in the Chamber’s history.
Spencer-Ragland stated that her resignation is a personal decision, that was made based on the well being of her family.
The Board of Directors will conduct an executive search process to secure a replacement for the President & CEO position.
