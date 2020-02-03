Mizzou seeks revenge on A&M

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 64.3 points per game against SEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.