Charges amended in deadly Comanche County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have dropped two charges against the Indiahoma man accused in a deadly crash from 2018.
47-year-old Brian Neugebauer is charged with first degree manslaughter.
Monday, his additional counts of driving without a license and violating an ignition device were removed.
Investigators say his truck slammed into a car that pulled into his path, killing the teen driver inside.
He could face at least 4 years in prison if convicted.
