Charges amended in deadly Comanche County crash

Charges amended in deadly Comanche County crash
February 3, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:32 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have dropped two charges against the Indiahoma man accused in a deadly crash from 2018.

47-year-old Brian Neugebauer is charged with first degree manslaughter.

Monday, his additional counts of driving without a license and violating an ignition device were removed.

Investigators say his truck slammed into a car that pulled into his path, killing the teen driver inside.

He could face at least 4 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.