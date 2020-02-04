CIP PART ONE: Project overview, roads and sidewalks, and water, sewer lines

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The People of Lawton can take the polls starting Thursday to vote on the proposed Capital Improvement Plan.
The Proposed CIP is an extension of the current CIP'S from 2015 and 2016, designed to enhance Lawton, and the lives of people living here.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said out all the proposed projects, the actual funding is the part people are concerned with.
“This will extend it to December 31, 2034. This gives us the ability to do long term planning. Taxes will not go up, they will be the same 2.125 percent,” said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said the nearly 10 year extension will generate about 200 million dollars, all of which will be utilized for different projects across the city.
One area he they are excited to work on are sidewalks... they have around 5 million set aside for that.
“Council is committed to sidewalks, so sidewalks on our main arterials, leading from post, those are what we will focus on first,” said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said they have another 18 million set aside for streets.
A priority list will come if it passes, but they have already decided on area that needs attention first.
“Lee Blvd from 38th to 52nd, the area that looks like a roller coaster, that is first and foremost in our minds,” said Cleghorn.
Other high dollar projects include work on water and sewer lines across the city, which Lawton’s Public Utilities Director said is desperately needed.
“Because of the vast number of miles of lines we have, there are a huge number to repair or replace, so through the CIP we have identified those that are high priority,” said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
Whisenhunt said the estimated total for this maintenance comes out to 22 million dollars.
Their first area of work will take place on a main that provides water to large portions of Lawton, and has broken 7 times in the last 3 years.
“It runs from 44th and Cache Rd all the way to 67th street. It’s a 36 inch water mane that provides the water that goes through the pump stations, and tanks to everyone in Central and West Lawton,” said Whisenhunt.
Aside from the necessary repairs and maintenance, Whisenhunt says the CIP will also bring back the funding for a new Water Treatment Plant, but that money can only be accessed when a new facility is needed.
Tuesday’s preview will focus on Industrial Development, IT and city building improvements, and the increase towards the city’s emergency fund.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.