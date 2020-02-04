Construction underway at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction is now underway at the Lawton Public Library.
Improvements being made include renovation of restrooms and reconfiguration of the lobby area.
The library will remain open during construction.
However, the meeting room’s restrooms will be closed, port-a-potties will be made available.
Tax preparation services will still be available in the back of the library.
Additional parking is available on the south side of the building.
