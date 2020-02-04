FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A significant winter storm will impact Texoma from late tonight through tomorrow.

Snow amounts. We are expecting 4-6″ in the I-44 corridor down into north Texas near and west to southwest of Wichita Falls. There may be a narrow band of amounts near 7-8″. Further west near Altus to Hobart, a bit less at 2-4″. Some sleet may mix in further east near Waurika to Bowie and perhaps Duncan as well. This may keep amounts near 4-5″ but if sleet does not mix in as much, amounts will be higher.