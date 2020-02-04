FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A significant winter storm will impact Texoma from late tonight through tomorrow.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to accumulating snow and significant travel impacts.
Cloudy skies this evening with a slight chance of spotty, sleet, snow, or freezing drizzle. Temperatures will fall to 32 by 10pm. Periods of snow and mix will develop between 10pm in southwestern Texoma and 12am-3am for the rest of the area. Snow will be heavy at times tomorrow morning, then taper off from midday through the afternoon. Expect breezy north winds, which will reduce visibility in blowing snow at times. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s in the morning and low 30s in the afternoon with wind chills in the teens.
Snow amounts. We are expecting 4-6″ in the I-44 corridor down into north Texas near and west to southwest of Wichita Falls. There may be a narrow band of amounts near 7-8″. Further west near Altus to Hobart, a bit less at 2-4″. Some sleet may mix in further east near Waurika to Bowie and perhaps Duncan as well. This may keep amounts near 4-5″ but if sleet does not mix in as much, amounts will be higher.
Impacts: travel will become very difficult after 3am tonight and through the day tomorrow. Driving will not be advised. If you do have to venture out, take it very slow and know that vehicles with rear wheel drive and poor tires will not move easily through the snow. It is recommended you stay indoors and off the roads tomorrow!
Tomorrow night will be very cold with lows in the teens as skies clear. Roads will remain slick and in some cases, snow covered, through at least Thursday morning. Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday but any standing water or slush will refreeze Thursday night. Expect slick roads Friday morning as well but more melting Friday afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s.
The weekend is shaping up to be nice but cooler due to existing snow on the ground. Our next system will approach by early next week.
Be safe if you have to travel and stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team for updates!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
