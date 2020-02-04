This afternoon temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s around 2PM. After that temperatures will continue to fall all the way through tomorrow morning. Lows tomorrow will be in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers will push into southwestern Texoma anytime after 10PM tonight, and then continue northeast towards I-44, arriving by 1AM. The heaviest band of snow for central Texoma will be from 2-5AM. During that time frame visibility will be reduced greatly. Moderate snow showers will stick with us through most of the morning before turning over to flurries right before lunchtime. Snow accumulations for central Texoma could reach 7 inches in a few isolated areas. The main range of snow accumulations will be 3-5 inches. Travel will become very difficult, so do not travel unless absolutely necessary. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 30s.