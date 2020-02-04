LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking a few isolated rain showers this morning, along with a little bit of freezing rain off to the northwest. There could be a few slick spots on bridges in northwestern Kiowa, Washita, and northern Caddo counties. Once this round clears most places will remain dry until the main system arrives late tonight.
This afternoon temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s around 2PM. After that temperatures will continue to fall all the way through tomorrow morning. Lows tomorrow will be in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers will push into southwestern Texoma anytime after 10PM tonight, and then continue northeast towards I-44, arriving by 1AM. The heaviest band of snow for central Texoma will be from 2-5AM. During that time frame visibility will be reduced greatly. Moderate snow showers will stick with us through most of the morning before turning over to flurries right before lunchtime. Snow accumulations for central Texoma could reach 7 inches in a few isolated areas. The main range of snow accumulations will be 3-5 inches. Travel will become very difficult, so do not travel unless absolutely necessary. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 30s.
Thursday morning will be extremely cold with actual temperatures in the teens and wind chills near 0. This will keep snow that accumulated from the day before in place, and any wet roadways will likely refreeze. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 30s. We should finally see roads begin to clear up Thursday afternoon.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look very nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Next Monday another front moves in and rain chances will be on the rise.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
