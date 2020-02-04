Governor Stitt delivers State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt held his annual State of the State address Monday afternoon, officially kicking off the 2020 legislative session.
"Let me get right to the point. The state of our state is growing in strength, stability, and new opportunity for generations to come. We are moving in the direction we all want to go: Top Ten in the Nation,” Stitt said.
While touching on triumphs of his Administration in 2019, Governor Stitt primarily used his State of the State Address to look ahead to the issues he hopes to tackle in 2020, including expanding our state’s healthcare.
“I just returned from Washington, D.C., where I stood with the Trump administration to announce that the State of Oklahoma will be pursuing new flexibilities through the Healthy Adult Opportunity. With these new flexibilities, Oklahoma will begin the process in the coming weeks to roll out SoonerCare 2.0. Under this reformed Medicaid program, we will seek to close the gap of those uninsured in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
Governor Stitt praised our state leaders for the work they’ve already done on major issues like prison reform and education funding but said there is still work to be done.
“We should allow voters to unlock more local dollars. With reform, we must also address any mechanisms that are preventing tax dollars from getting directly to today’s classroom. The path to Oklahoma’s future prosperity will be achieved by promoting the profession of teaching and focusing on students’ advancements and opportunities,” Stitt said.
Governor Stitt also spoke about ongoing issues between his administration and tribal leaders across the state, specifically about a lawsuit brought forth by three of those tribes.
“While we wait for the federal court’s decision, I am calling for the legislature to join me in protecting public education. I am asking for legislation that will allow the remaining cash balance from 2019 and funds from the Revenue Stabilization Fund to be leveraged, if needed, to compensate for any temporary pause in Class III gaming fees,” Stitt said.
The Governor’s speech leads legislators right into the new session. Leaders from southwest Oklahoma expect lots of work to be done in the coming months.
"This year, it’s going to be a little different. We’re going to have to look at are there laws that need to be tweaked just a little bit so that if we did have less money, is there stuff we can do that makes a greater impact, are there laws that need to be changed so that people are forced to look at things that are fiscally more conservative,” said Elgin Representative Toni Hasenbeck.
“The biggest one is going to be Medicaid expansion, getting into the details about what the governor’s waiver program is going to be as well as how that might look in comparison of being able to pay for what the State Question proposes,” said Altus Senator Brent Howard.
