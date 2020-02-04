Lawton man arrested after attacking multiple people, running from police

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man at the center of a 2019 viral arrest video was arrested last Monday.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Jamal Porter was arrested after kicking in an apartment door and assaulting multiple people.
Police responded to the 1400 block of SW Wisconsin January 27 on a report of a disturbance.
Court documents say Porter was staying with a woman at the apartment complex who he was in a relationship with. That woman asked Porter to leave her apartment the morning of January 27. When the woman returned home that evening, Porter began banging on her door shouting “You killed my baby,” before kicking in the door.
Once inside police say Porter attacked the woman, cutting her ear and possibly breaking her nose. Porter then dragged her into the bathroom telling the woman he was going to kill her.
She escaped the apartment to find safety with a neighbor. Porter chased her, attacking another woman that confronted him.
After attacking that person, another woman pulled up to the scene and tried speaking to Porter. Police say he told her “you killed my baby,” before punching her and knocking her to the ground.
That’s when police arrived, arresting Porter after a short chase that ended at SW 21st and SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.
Porter is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Domestic Abuse, Assault & Battery and Resisting an Officer.
Jamal Porter could face up to 20 years for the burglary charge, as well as additional time for other charges. His bond was set at $50,000. He is set to appear in court in March.
