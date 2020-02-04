Macy’s closing Cincinnati headquarters downtown, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Macy’s is closing its national headquarters located in downtown Cincinnati, a source told FOX19 NOW.
According to the source, the closing will impact 500 jobs. Macy’s is the city’s 10th largest employer according to the Ohio Development Services agency.
City of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley released the following statement about the headquarters closure Tuesday afternoon:
“We appreciate the hard work Macy’s local employees have put in over the last several years and hope those employees will stay in our community. Our City’s renaissance has persisted and continues today with our metro leading the state in job gains over the last decade and adding 24,000 jobs in 2019—more than any other Ohio metro. Functionally, Macy’s stopped using Cincinnati as their headquarters ten years ago. This departure, while disappointing, is indicative of a changing retail industry and how they must adapt. It will not stop our City’s continued growth.”
Macy’s Fountain Place store, just blocks away from the retailer’s national headquarters, closed its doors two years ago.
Last month, Macy’s announced that its department store at Northgate Mall is closing. The retailer has not released a date when the store will close.
Macy’s was the last major anchor store open at the Colerain Township mall.
The department store chain will have four remaining locations in the Cincinnati region: Kenwood, Anderson Township, Tri-County and Florence, plus a furniture store in Kenwood.
This timeline explains how Macy’s became headquartered in Cincinnati:
- 1851: R.H. Macy creates “Macy’s” in New York City as a dry goods store. The store’s original trademark emblem was a rooster, but Macy replaced it with a red star.
- 1929: A company called “Federated” is founded by Xavier Warren in Columbus, Ohio as a department store holding company for Lazarus, Shillito’s, Abraham & Straus, and William Filene’s Sons of Boston.
- 1945: Federated moves its corporate headquarters to Cincinnati.
- 1992: Macy’s declares bankruptcy.
- 1994: Federated buys Macy’s. Federated, which operated hundreds of stores across 37 states, becomes the largest department store retailer in America.
- 2007: Federated changes its corporate name to Macy’s, Inc.
Macy’s announced it would shutter 100 stores in August of 2016. A large number of those stores closed in 2017.
The department store has struggled in recent years as many consumers have shifted their shopping online to retail giant Amazon.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.