Oklahoma St. looks to end streak vs TCU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Oklahoma State's scoring this season. For TCU, Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season.DOMINANT DESMOND: Bane has connected on 44.4 percent of the 133 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last five games. He's also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.