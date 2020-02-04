WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES: Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We are continuing to add to a list of closures around the area. We recommend checking with any businesses before you attempt to drive on snow/ice covered roads.
WFISD has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 to due expected inclement weather. This includes Early Head Start.
City View ISD has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Northside ISD has delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Wichita Christian has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Archer City ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will run two hours late. Conditions will be reassessed in the morning.
Petrolia CISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; they will notify parents in the morning if they decide to cancel.
Henrietta ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late.
Seymour ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; No buses will run in the morning.
Chillicothe ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late. They will evaluate early in the morning for further cancellations based on weather development.
Munday CISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Throckmorton Collegiate ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Christ Academy has cancelled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Notre Dame Catholic School has cancelled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather. Extended day will be closed as well. All extracurricular activities and events will be canceled.
Crowell ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Buses will run two hours late. They will reassess the conditions in the morning.
Knox City-O’Brien CISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Buses will run two hours late. They will reassess the conditions in the morning.
Windthorst ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late.
Electra ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Buses will run two hours late. No breakfast will be served Wednesday morning, but breakfast items and snacks will be sent home with students Tuesday afternoon. They will reassess the conditions in the morning.
Benjamin ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late.
Vernon ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late. They will cancel breakfast in the classrooms so they can prepare lunches on every campus.
