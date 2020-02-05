CIP PART TWO: Industrial development, IT, emergency funds and renovations to city facilities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In the proposed CIP, nearly 30 million is set aside for industrial development, with the bulk of that funding going towards the roads near the west side industrial park.
“We have a lot of corporate partners here, and those roads are vital to those partners moving goods in and out of those facilities," said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
“There’s 150,000 trucks annually going in and out of that industrial park, not to mention the 4000 employees,” said LEDC President Brad Cooksey
Cooksey said besides roads, this money would also help create shovel ready land for any new industry.
“One our main goals in LEDC is to help in business retention and expansion, so we want to help all we can our current businesses, but at the same time, we are recruiting new business to the area and this will give us the opportunity to do so,” said Cooksey.
The CIP would also create 12 million-dollars for maintenance on newly purchased hardware and software crucial for daily operations.
“That 12 million dollars will fund all the maintenance costs, and upgrades for software packages," said Cleghorn.
4 million-dollars allotted for IT would also fund a new processing system for the water treatment plant.
The city also plans to annually deposit $250,000 in the Emergency Fund.
“We need to have an identified amount of reserve fund money for your operating budget. Usually that’s 10 to 14 percent, ad we are in the 2 percent range. That limits us on how we deal with capital projects if we run short on funding,” said Cleghorn.
A half-percent of what’s added yearly to the emergency fund will help fund new fire and police personnel.
It would also help pay for salaries and needed equipment on both departments.
Finally, the city set aside 6 million to nearly finish city hall, in hopes of centralizing most of the cities operations.
“Our IT department, Finance Department and Print SHop are all currently at the Old City Hall Annex, which needs about 3 million worth of work itself. We want to collate all those assets here, and finish out city hall, and have a one stop shop,” said Cleghorn.
There is also a combined 6-and-a-half million-dollars set aside for renovations at McMahon Auditorium, and the Lawton Ft. Sill Airport.
Wednesday’s third and final preview will focus on parks and rec, the potential youth sports complex, and youth prevention programs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.