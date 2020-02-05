Comanche County Memorial Hospital honors therapy dogs

“We spend hours training our dogs and socializing our dogs and getting them to be good therapy dogs. It takes a lot of work and to see them reach this level, and some of them have reached even higher levels, it is very rewarding. It makes me feel good about having a dog that I love that I can share with other people who’s gone through all the testing and requirements. I feel comfortable with all of these dogs being in the hospital. Not only because I work here but because do care about how well they interact with patients. And they’re fabulous dogs,” said Leann Legako, nurse educator at CCMH.