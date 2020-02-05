Comanche County Memorial Hospital honors therapy dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital honored their trained therapy dogs.
The Paws with Love companions have spent the last decade roaming the halls and comforting patients as well as their loved ones.
Tuesday, their hard work was recognized with a wall dedicated solely to them right by the front entrance.
“We spend hours training our dogs and socializing our dogs and getting them to be good therapy dogs. It takes a lot of work and to see them reach this level, and some of them have reached even higher levels, it is very rewarding. It makes me feel good about having a dog that I love that I can share with other people who’s gone through all the testing and requirements. I feel comfortable with all of these dogs being in the hospital. Not only because I work here but because do care about how well they interact with patients. And they’re fabulous dogs,” said Leann Legako, nurse educator at CCMH.
There is also a plaque on the way honoring all the good dogs that have crossed the rainbow bridge.
Everyone is invited to stop by and check out the wall.
