FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: snow is ending but refreezing will take place tonight.

Snow totals ranged from around 3″ to up to 7″ in the heaviest locations. For the rest of this evening, expect a few light snow showers and flurries with little to no additional accumulation. The bigger issue tonight will be refreezing of any standing water or slush. Main highways and roads are in good shape but watch for slick spots. Secondary roads, parking lots, etc may be very slick in the morning. Temperatures will drop to 26 by 9PM and mid to upper teens by morning.