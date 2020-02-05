FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: snow is ending but refreezing will take place tonight.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Melting will slowly take place over the next few days.
Snow totals ranged from around 3″ to up to 7″ in the heaviest locations. For the rest of this evening, expect a few light snow showers and flurries with little to no additional accumulation. The bigger issue tonight will be refreezing of any standing water or slush. Main highways and roads are in good shape but watch for slick spots. Secondary roads, parking lots, etc may be very slick in the morning. Temperatures will drop to 26 by 9PM and mid to upper teens by morning.
Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs ranging from the upper 30s in areas that have several inches of snow on the ground, to the 40s out west where there is less snow. Southwest winds 10-15 mph. Friday will also be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be nice with sunshine and highs around 50. Lows in the low 30s. Sunday will feature increasing clouds ahead of a cold front and highs in the upper 50s. North winds will bring in cooler air for early next week and an approaching storm system will produce showers, especially on Tuesday. Right now, it looks too warm for any wintry weather.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
