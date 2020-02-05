We are tracking widespread snow showers throughout Texoma. In our southeastern counties there is a mix of snow flurries and sleet causing a little ice accumulation. Road conditions are extremely slick, and will continue to get worse through the rest of the morning. We should see this main line of snow begin to taper off by 9-10AM. Later this afternoon another redevelopment of light snow and flurries will impact portions of southern and southeastern Texoma. This could add up to an inch or a little more to what was accumulated through the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will only be in the low 30s. Road conditions will remain very slick throughout the overnight hours. Any moisture on the roadways tomorrow morning will refreeze due to temperatures dropping into the teens with wind chills near 0. This is why we have decided to extend the First Alert Weather Day through tomorrow as well.