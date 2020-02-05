Hollis business has $15,000 of tools, trailer stolen

HOLLIS, Okla. (TNN) - A Hollis man says more than $15,000 of tools and the trailer holding them were stolen from right outside his construction company.
Reece Heflin, the owner of Heflin Construction said he was out of town for a few days last week. While he was gone, a trailer stocked full of tools was stolen from his parking lot. He said the trailer cost roughly $6,000 and the tools were around $15,000.
"Two sets of pretty much everything from nail guns, saws, 18 volt Makita lithium-ion, bags, levels squares, lots of hand tools,” Heflin said.
Heflin Construction used those tools every day as they would drive the trailer to whatever job they were working on.
"It’s tough, it’s slowed us down, we’re not going to be able to handle as many jobs for a couple of weeks until we can get restructured and settled,” Heflin said.
They’re hoping to recover the trailer and the tools, each of which is marked. "All of our tools are marked, they’re engraved or in sharpie. The Makita tools if you pull the battery, there should be an engraving in there, it’ll say JRK or J.R. Heflin or something and the day it went into service,” said J.R. Heflin.
Heflin asks everyone in the surrounding areas to please be on the lookout for the stolen items and asks if you see them to please call police. "My gut feeling tells me it’s someone from around here but who knows. Hopefully, someone will come forward before too long,” Heflin said.
A bit of good news, the tools were all insured but unfortunately the trailer was not.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.