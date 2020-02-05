Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE
More executive power on wish list for Oklahoma governor
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will ask the Legislature to extend his power even further as he lays out his vision in his second State of the State address to lawmakers. The Republican-controlled House and Senate will convene on Monday, and Stitt will deliver his speech in the House chamber. Stitt also will release his executive budget for the upcoming year based on about $8.3 billion in available revenue. That's roughly the same amount as this year's spending plan. The Legislature last year gave the governor more control of the state's five largest agencies.
SKELETAL REMAINS
Skeletal remains found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma
HARTSHORNE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says skeletal remains have been found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma. The OSBI says it was asked by the Latimer County Sheriff's office to investigate after the unidentified remains were found Saturday morning east of Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA-CANAL CLEANING
Oklahoma City uncovers rental scooters in Bricktown Canal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City crews have uncovered 28 rentable Lime-S electric scooters in the mile-long Bricktown Canal after draining 3 million gallons of water. Parks and Recreation crews also found four skateboards, a bicycle and a wheelchair while performing the canal cleanup as the city aims to do every three years. The Oklahoman reports that the municipal H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery relocated about 50 catfish to the Oklahoma River. Garden Ponds Unlimited in Moore stepped in to relocate nearly 30 goldfish and koi to a display pond. Lauri Lucas, co-owner of the pond contractor, says the fish will be monitored for a few months there.
JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME-HINES
Former AP reporter Hines joins Oklahoma journalism hall
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Former Associated Press reporter Rochelle Hines is one of 20 people who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. The group announced its 50th anniversary class on Friday with an induction ceremony scheduled for April 24. Hines spent 22 years with the AP in Oklahoma City and was part of the team that covered the Oklahoma City bombing and the May 3, 1999, tornadoes that killed dozens in Oklahoma.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December. The survey was conducted before much of the bad news was reported about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the outbreak could harm the regional economy in the weeks ahead. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATION-HALL
Judge denies plea to dismiss OU sexual harassment lawsuit
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents of negligence in its handling of a sexual harassment case. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ruled Thursday that Levi Hilliard's case should be decided in court. The Norman Transcript reports that Balkman dismissed a portion of the lawsuit seeking punitive damages. Hilliard is a former server at a university restaurant. He says former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp" Hall III made sexual advances towards him in 2017. He accuses the regents of failing to follow university policy on sexual harassment reporting and investigations.