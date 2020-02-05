Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CST

OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE-PREVIEW
Oklahoma governor, GOP leaders embrace Medicaid expansion
Oklahoma’s Republican leaders have signaled a willingness to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults after a decade of opposition. But Oklahoma voters will have the final say on exactly what that expansion looks like. Gov. Kevin Stitt is embracing a proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration to expand health coverage for the working poor that would give states more control over spending, but cap how much the feds kick in. Republican leaders in the House and Senate say they're excited to work with Stitt on the plan, which will be hammered out during the legislative session that starts Monday.
OKLAHOMA-CANAL CLEANING
Oklahoma City uncovers rental scooters in Bricktown Canal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City crews have uncovered 28 rentable Lime-S electric scooters in the mile-long Bricktown Canal after draining 3 million gallons of water. Parks and Recreation crews also found four skateboards, a bicycle and a wheelchair while performing the canal cleanup as the city aims to do every three years. The Oklahoman reports that the municipal H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery relocated about 50 catfish to the Oklahoma River. Garden Ponds Unlimited in Moore stepped in to relocate nearly 30 goldfish and koi to a display pond. Lauri Lucas, co-owner of the pond contractor, says the fish will be monitored for a few months there.
UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATION-HALL
Judge denies plea to dismiss OU sexual harassment lawsuit
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents of negligence in its handling of a sexual harassment case. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ruled Thursday that Levi Hilliard's case should be decided in court. The Norman Transcript reports that Balkman dismissed a portion of the lawsuit seeking punitive damages. Hilliard is a former server at a university restaurant. He says former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp" Hall III made sexual advances towards him in 2017. He accuses the regents of failing to follow university policy on sexual harassment reporting and investigations.
SONIC LAYOFFS
Sonic laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring to Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said Friday the changes are part of Sonic's integration into Inspire Brands, which bought the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. Woodworth said it is unknown how many people will lose their jobs and that no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days. Sonic was founded in 1953. It has more than 3,600 restaurants in 46 states. Inspire is also the parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's and Jimmy John's.
AP-US-OIL-WELL-BLOWOUT-TEXAS
2nd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A second worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says the worker died Thursday night at a hospital. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright. Two workers remain hospitalized. No identities or conditions have been released.
LIME LADY IDENTIFIED
Body of 'Lime Lady' found in Oklahoma in 1980 is identified
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The body of a woman found in central Oklahoma nearly 40 years ago and known only as “Lime Lady” has been identified. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Capt. Bob Green said Thursday that DNA testing and dental records determined the body is that of Tamara Lee Tigard, who was last known to have lived in Las Vegas. Tigard's body was found covered in lime along the banks of the North Canadian River in Jones on the outskirts of Oklahoma City on April 18, 1980, what Green said was her 21st birthday.