Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CST

SKELETAL REMAINS
Skeletal remains found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma
HARTSHORNE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says skeletal remains have been found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma. The OSBI says it was asked by the Latimer County Sheriff's office to investigate after the unidentified remains were found Saturday morning east of Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE-PREVIEW
Oklahoma governor, GOP leaders embrace Medicaid expansion
Oklahoma’s Republican leaders have signaled a willingness to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults after a decade of opposition. But Oklahoma voters will have the final say on exactly what that expansion looks like. Gov. Kevin Stitt is embracing a proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration to expand health coverage for the working poor that would give states more control over spending, but cap how much the feds kick in. Republican leaders in the House and Senate say they're excited to work with Stitt on the plan, which will be hammered out during the legislative session that starts Monday.
OKLAHOMA-CANAL CLEANING
Oklahoma City uncovers rental scooters in Bricktown Canal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City crews have uncovered 28 rentable Lime-S electric scooters in the mile-long Bricktown Canal after draining 3 million gallons of water. Parks and Recreation crews also found four skateboards, a bicycle and a wheelchair while performing the canal cleanup as the city aims to do every three years. The Oklahoman reports that the municipal H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery relocated about 50 catfish to the Oklahoma River. Garden Ponds Unlimited in Moore stepped in to relocate nearly 30 goldfish and koi to a display pond. Lauri Lucas, co-owner of the pond contractor, says the fish will be monitored for a few months there.
UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATION-HALL
Judge denies plea to dismiss OU sexual harassment lawsuit
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents of negligence in its handling of a sexual harassment case. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ruled Thursday that Levi Hilliard's case should be decided in court. The Norman Transcript reports that Balkman dismissed a portion of the lawsuit seeking punitive damages. Hilliard is a former server at a university restaurant. He says former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp" Hall III made sexual advances towards him in 2017. He accuses the regents of failing to follow university policy on sexual harassment reporting and investigations.
JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME-HINES
Former AP reporter Hines joins Oklahoma journalism hall
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Former Associated Press reporter Rochelle Hines is one of 20 people who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. The group announced its 50th anniversary class on Friday with an induction ceremony scheduled for April 24. Hines spent 22 years with the AP in Oklahoma City and was part of the team that covered the Oklahoma City bombing and the May 3, 1999, tornadoes that killed dozens in Oklahoma.
SONIC LAYOFFS
Sonic laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring to Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said Friday the changes are part of Sonic's integration into Inspire Brands, which bought the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. Woodworth said it is unknown how many people will lose their jobs and that no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days. Sonic was founded in 1953. It has more than 3,600 restaurants in 46 states. Inspire is also the parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's and Jimmy John's.