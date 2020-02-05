Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office investigating body found in burned shed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A body was found in a burned shed Tuesday afternoon in Lawton near 7th and Park Avenue.
Officials say it started with a fire on Sunday at the home that then spread to the shed, which was owned by someone else. Lawton Fire Crews put the fire out.
Tuesday, an insurance representative at the scene found the body in the shed and called Lawton Police. The Fire Marshals’ office is now conducting an investigation.
The body has not been identified.
“Although this was a unique set of circumstances, personnel failed to locate the victim during the initial investigation, which is unacceptable,” said Fire Chief Raanon Adams. “This will be addressed with all staff involved. It is our desire to always provide a topmost level of service, which is what our community expects and deserves.”
This is a developing story.
