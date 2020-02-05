Peterson, Rice visit UAB

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Peterson and Trey Murphy III have led the Owls. Peterson is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Murphy is putting up 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Lovan and Jalen Benjamin, who have combined to score 23.5 points per outing.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.