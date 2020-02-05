Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) - Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
President Donald Trump presented the award during the State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
Limbaugh, 69, is a staunch Trump supporter.
He announced Monday he is battling advanced lung cancer.
A bearded Limbaugh, seated next to first lady Melania Trump, looked stunned as the president announced the award.
He eventually stood and saluted Trump and offered a thumbs-up to Republicans in the House chamber.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.