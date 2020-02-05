Retreat Ceremony held for exiting commandant

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill bids farewell to an ADA Commandant as he leaves the Southwest Oklahoma area.
A Retreat Ceremony was held Tuesday for Colonel Mark Holler, 43rd Commandant of the US Army Air Defense Artillery School. He was also Chief of Air Defense Artillery.
Colonel Holler was recognized and honored for his work with the ADA School, but he also expressed his gratitude for Fort Sill and the community.
“It’s humbling, it’s a humbling experience. I’ve been very grateful to serve here. The Oklahoma community, the community around Fort Sill is tremendous. Tons of support for what the military does here," said Colonel Holler.
Holler is set to take command of the 94th AAMDC in Hawaii.
The Assistant ADA Commandant will serve as an interim leader of the Fort Sill school.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.