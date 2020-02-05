10th Annual Soulful Story event held in City Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A special event was held Tuesday night in recognition of African Americans who have greatly contributed to Oklahoma History.
“Soulful Story” was hosted in City Hall and focused on civil rights activist Clara Luper.
It featured a screening of a documentary, followed by a panel discussion.
“Its always good to know the history of Oklahoma. A lot of young kids don’t understand the history or what happened in the past for them to be successful in the future,” said master of ceremonies, Eugene Deloach.
Clara Luper led peaceful protests helping to end segregation at retailers in downtown Oklahoma City.
