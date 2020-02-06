A&M seeks revenge on S. Carolina

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 71.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.9 percent of the 118 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.