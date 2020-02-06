CIP PART THREE: Parks and Recreation master plan, youth sports complex and youth prevention programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Early Voting begins Thursday for Lawton’s CIP election.
Some clarification for early voting... Voters can still visit the Comanche County Court House to vote starting at eight a.m., even though the courthouse won’t officially open until ten.
In this CIP plan, 20 million dollars is dedicated to Parks and Recreation.
12 million for a parks master plan, plus funding for those improvements, which Lawton’s Parks and Rec director said can help decide what to do with the nearly 80 parks in Lawton.
“It will look at the parks we have, see if the number is the number we need for citizens. They will be studied in depth, and have a plan of act to spend money to improve those quality of life activities,” said Parks and Rec Director Jack Hanna.
The other 8 million dollars would go towards a Youth Sports Complex, with the rest of it being funded by outside sources.
The complex, though still in the idea phase would feature multiple basketball/ volleyball courts, and indoor soccer.
“Somebody once asked me, is this a build it they will come scenario. I don’t think it is. It’s a build it, because they are already here. Basketball is the fastest growing sport in Lawton, it’s growing 25 percent a year. So the kids are here already, lets give them what they deserve,” said Brian Henry, who originally brought the idea to council.
Hanna said even more than creating a new, and convenient facility, it could also provide positive economic impact.
“We need to invest in our facilities, so we can be that hub of SWOK, and draw people here, keep Lawtonians here, and play here,” said Hanna.
The other portion of the CIP directed at Lawton’s youth are prevention programs, which the city set aside 6 million dollars for.
“We know one program in Lawton that cut juvenile crime by twenty six percent,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
Mayor Booker said the man behind that program is Cameron instructor Rick Lowe, who cut that crime down with only 300 thousand dollars.
Lowe said with six million, you could impact kids all over the community.
“With that amount of money, you could target specifically where your best needs are, get the best bang for your buck, but you could do a lot of broad preventive programs,” said Cameron Instructor Rick Lowe.
“We talk a lot about sports, but there are other arts, and music programs that we can do with this that don’t cost a lot of money, that will help a lot of children have things to do, and keep the most of that lifestyle,” said Mayor Booker.
Lowe said often times prevention programs take years to show results, but funding these could mean a brighter future for this community, and the kids who will eventually run it.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.