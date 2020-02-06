FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: snow will finish melting this weekend and we’re tracking another storm system for next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An active pattern will continue with another chance of rain moving in by early next week.
Mostly clear this evening through tonight and it will be cold again, especially where a bit of snow remains on the ground. Expect lows in the low to mid 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow and a bit warmer with highs near 50. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.
The weekend will start nice with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Sunday is shaping up to be mild as highs head for the 60s ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will pass through Texoma Sunday evening with a few showers and gusty north winds. An unsettled pattern will develop next week, leading to cool days and rain chances. The best chance of showers looks to be Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.