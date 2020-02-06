Today is another First Alert Weather Day as extremely cold temperatures move into Texoma. These cold temperatures will immediately re-freeze water on the roadways causing ice and black ice to form. City streets are clearing up quicker than country roads, so keep that in mind as you plan your route to work this morning. Also, watch out for lots of ice in untreated parking lots and sidewalks. Temperatures this morning are dropping into the low teens with wind chills in the single digits and near 0. We will stay under freezing through the first half of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.