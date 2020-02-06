LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Today is another First Alert Weather Day as extremely cold temperatures move into Texoma. These cold temperatures will immediately re-freeze water on the roadways causing ice and black ice to form. City streets are clearing up quicker than country roads, so keep that in mind as you plan your route to work this morning. Also, watch out for lots of ice in untreated parking lots and sidewalks. Temperatures this morning are dropping into the low teens with wind chills in the single digits and near 0. We will stay under freezing through the first half of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will again be under freezing so a few slick spots are possible. By tomorrow afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and sunshine, most of the snow will melt.
This weekend is looking very nice with temperatures on Saturday in the lower 50s and Sunday upper 50s to lower 60s. We will start the weekend off with lots of sunshine, but by Sunday afternoon a few clouds will roll in. Along with the added cloud cover, rain chances will increase for our far eastern counties.
Monday through Wednesday two fronts will sweep through Texoma bringing low end rain chances. Luckily, temperatures will remain above freezing so the threat for any wintry precipitation is out of the forecast. Wednesday afternoon widespread showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
